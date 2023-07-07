Menu
TVNZ chair appointment causes conflict of interest concerns
Some have raised questions about Alastair Carruthers dual roles. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson last week hailed the appointment of the experienced Alastair Carruthers as TVNZ chair, but the seemingly low-key board hire has raised concerns about conflicts of interest across New Zealand’s close-knit media industry.Carruthers has become the chair of the new-look TVNZ board while retaining the chairmanship of the NZ Film Commission (NZFC), a role he has occupied since last October. His seat on both boards has sparked fears he could become conflicted or be privy to commercially sensitive informa...
On the Money: something to wine about, bitter disclosure, Datacom's red ink and more

For King and Country, trying not to be a creep, switching food bags for banks and more. 

Paul McBeth 08 Jul 2023
Business Advice

You can learn from failing, says Victoria Carter in the first of a new series on failure.

Victoria Carter 08 Jul 2023
Birkenstock owner considers IPO at $9.7 billion-plus value

The US IPO market is showing signs of emerging from a deep slump

Bloomberg 08 Jul 2023
Union calls Nats’ proposed third medical school a ‘vanity’ project

It says the party should boost the existing two schools instead.

Staff reporters 06 Jul 2023
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023
Carbon market chaos and confusion

Carbon prices fell below $40 last week from a near $90 high last November.

Ian Llewellyn 04 Jul 2023
Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?

Business and consumer confidence ticks up slightly, but economists are wary. 

Rebecca Howard 03 Jul 2023