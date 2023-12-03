Menu
Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer
Tantalus Estate could be yours. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Sun, 03 Dec 2023
Calling all would-be Waiheke restaurateurs – Tantalus Estate is for sale. The 8.3-hectare estate in the island’s Onetangi Valley is the home to award-winning exceptional Bordeaux and Rhône style wines and Alibi craft beer, with the cellar door and restaurant the lynchpin for any canny buyer. Owned by former Methanex executive Bruce Aitken and his family for the past 10 years, the 160-seat restaurant is bouncing back from the pandemic blues and is now back to pre-covid levels. Employing 75 staff – rising to...
The Life

The Runholder is a chic new wining and dining option in Martinborough.

Pattrick Smellie 03 Dec 2023
Primary Sector

"At the end of a long day, I just want a beer," says Carlos Bagrie.

Brent Melville 03 Dec 2023
The Life Free Review

Cupra's little Born EV signifies a new life for the marque

Matt Martel 03 Dec 2023
Editor's Picks Analysis

The nation’s new leaders are already embroiled in a media storm.

Daniel Dunkley 01 Dec 2023
Markets

Gentrack boss says move to renewables is the planet's single most ambitious project.

Rebecca Stevenson 30 Nov 2023
Markets

And employees will get a share of $4 million.

Rebecca Stevenson 29 Nov 2023
Infrastructure

The series covered big and small firms, safety, lobbying, recycling and council contracts.

Cécile Meier 28 Nov 2023