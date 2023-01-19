Menu
Election 2023: let the shadow boxing commence

Election 2023: let the shadow boxing commence
Napier will be the site for the first major party skirmishes of election year. (Image: Port of Napier)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Either by some quirk of fate or out of deference to media companies' aversion to meeting travel expenses, the Labour and National parties are kicking off the political year on the same day – today – and in the same town – Napier.Motels and hotels are as full as ticks, there are no rental cars to be had. Direct flights from major centres are booked out over the next two days.Anyone with a bent for watching ants scuttle back and forth might want to sit somewhere on the bluff separating the city and its port to observe politi...
Finance

Smartpay's shares jump after strong revenue growth

The company saw consolidated revenue growth of 60%.

Staff reporters 11:35am
Property

Property asking prices down 6.1% in a year

There was a glut of property for sale in December according to Trade Me figures.

Greg Hurrell 11:21am
Election 2023

Nats' reshuffle: Bishop to drive RMA response

In a largely cosmetic set of changes, Christopher Luxon has bolstered his shadow cabinet with a couple of new portfolios and kept two former leaders onside.

Pattrick Smellie 11:20am

