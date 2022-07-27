See full details
Energy

Bathurst's 2022 export coal earnings quadruple

Greg Hurrell
Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Soaring coal prices drove up Bathurst's earnings. (Image: Getty)
RELATED
Coal miner Bathurst Resources Limited’s 2022 export earnings have more than quadrupled from last year on the back of soaring coal use worldwide.The ASX-listed New Zealand company reported total unaudited earnings of A$104.4 million ($116m) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the June 2022 financial year. The preliminary results are up 75% from the A$59.5m Ebitda it earned in 2021.The company’s June 2022 quarterly report said export earnings were A$83.4m, a 337% increase on its 2021 export earnings o...

