Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

EA makes decision on winter electricity shortfalls

EA makes decision on winter electricity shortfalls
The Electricity Authority rejects the idea of paying to keep Huntly warm just in case. (Image: Genesis)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 09 Mar 2023
The Electricity Authority has decided on the options it will pursue to deal with a potential generation shortfall during peak demand this winter, rejecting the idea put forward by the major players.Transpower as the system operator and the Electricity Authority as regulator have been warning that this winter could include times when there is not enough electricity being generated quickly enough in the right places to meet peak demand periods.One of the main concerns is that on a cold night, the wind could suddenly drop and there would not be en...
Bloomberg

March rate hike size not yet decided

The Fed chair cites upcoming payroll and inflation reports.

Bloomberg 10:46am
Sport

Fifa to dump Saudi sponsorship of NZ World Cup

NZ and Australia objected to the ‘Visit Saudi’ deal for the women's event.

Trevor McKewen 10:37am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 09, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Energy

Law & Regulation

Small hydro operators baffled by RMA reforms

Concerns about water allocation could explain tougher consent conditions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Tree regs reviewed in wake of cyclone havoc

Feedback is wanted on the rules around cutting trees near electricity lines.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Mar 2023
Energy

Ryman Healthcare signs solar power agreement

Ryman Healthcare has signed a power purchase agreement with Mercury Energy and Solar Bay to pay for all electricity generation from an under-construction Northland solar farm.The financial terms of the 10-year deal are confidential but it is for the Maungaturoto farm’s full gener...

Ian Llewellyn 08 Mar 2023
News in Brief

Genesis and NZOG extend gas deal

The extension covers all NZOG’s 4% interest in gas production at Kupe.

Ian Llewellyn 07 Mar 2023