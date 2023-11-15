Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

End the talk, do a deal: Contact's message to Rio Tinto

End the talk, do a deal: Contact's message to Rio Tinto
Contact boss Mike Fuge is frustrated at how long it is taking to get a deal done over Tiwai smelter. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 15 Nov 2023
It is time for the talks over the future of the Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter to end and get a deal settled, Contact Energy chief executive Mike Fuge says.Speaking at the company’s annual meeting in Wellington on Wednesday, Fuge and chair Rob McDonald addressed some of the uncertainties hanging over the sector.These included the future of the smelter, handling the transition away from gas, and government policy.The smelter is the country’s single largest energy user and its current electricity supply contract ends at the end of 2024.Ta...
Influx of migrants helps shore up economy but spending still soft
Immigration

Influx of migrants helps shore up economy but spending still soft

Meanwhile, more than 71,200 New Zealanders left, at least half to Australia.

Staff reporters 2:40pm
Markets

Serko lifts guidance as business travel returns

Cash burn reduced by 84%.

Ben Moore 1:40pm
Serko lifts guidance as business travel returns
Retail

Mall economics: Christchurch centre wrestles with rate rises

Interest rate rises are being blamed for a Christchurch mall's losses.

Staff reporters 11:45am
Mall economics: Christchurch centre wrestles with rate rises

More Energy

Long-term power deals crucial to Manawa's transformation
Markets

Long-term power deals crucial to Manawa's transformation

Manawa reported earnings from continuing operations of $78 million.

Ian Llewellyn 14 Nov 2023
Japan is the land the energy transition forgot
Energy

Japan is the land the energy transition forgot

The nation that gave us lithium-ion batteries and hybrid cars has fallen so far behind.

Bloomberg 11 Nov 2023
Another delay for Contact Energy's Tauhara geothermal project
News in Brief

Another delay for Contact Energy's Tauhara geothermal project

Redesign work on the project is expected to add up to $40m in costs.

Staff reporters 10 Nov 2023
Gentailers spend $180m smoothing Waitaki consent path
Law & Regulation

Gentailers spend $180m smoothing Waitaki consent path

Payments made to hapū, DoC and others.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Nov 2023