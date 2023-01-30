Gas bodies merge for united voice

GasNZ's Janet Carson says gas of all types has a role to play in the transition to carbon zero. (Image: Supplied)

The merger of two gas industry representative bodies is recognition that all forms of gas are vital fuels that need to be factored into energy planning, says GasNZ chief executive Janet Carson.Members of the Gas Association of NZ (formed in 1909) and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (1977) have voted unanimously to merge their respective organisations into one entity – GasNZ.The groups united last year under a GasNZ brand and strategy and have now decided to formally merge to offer a single and consistent voice for all gas fuels, i...