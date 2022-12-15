Govt hot on wind, cold on gas

Govt begins consulting on offshore windfarm regulation. (Image: Getty)

The government announced it was seeking views on developing a regulatory regime for offshore windfarms at the same time it deferred decisions on whether to offer any more opportunities for oil and gas exploration in Taranaki.In 2018, the government banned new offshore oil and gas exploration and committed to another three rounds of block offers (2018, 2019 and 2020), which is the permit tender process for new drilling in onshore Taranaki.The first two block offers were completed.Energy minister Megan Woods said today that the decision on whethe...