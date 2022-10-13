See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Energy

Govt policy uncertainty a brake on electricity investment, says regulator

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Govt policy uncertainty a brake on electricity investment, says regulator
The electricity regulator has urged energy minister Megan Woods to get a move on. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 13 Oct 2022
RELATED
The electricity sector regulator has told ministers to hurry up and make decisions about policy settings, which will help speed up investment in much-needed new generation.The Electricity Authority yesterday released an issues paper on competition in the wholesale electricity market.The authority expressed some concerns that the major electricity players could be misusing their market power, but it said the best way to promote competition is more and faster investment in new generation.About 400 to 500 megawatts (MW) of new supply or demand res...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Shares have slumped, but Xero doesn’t appear to be losing market share
Jenny Ruth | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

It’s possible a global recession could hurt Xero’s progress, but there’s also some evidence it could benefit.

Sport
World Rugby to supercharge women's game with WXV
Trevor McKewen | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

The WXV concept is due to be launched next year as world rugby rolls out its women’s strategy.

Listed Companies
From Auckland Airport to Z Energy, investors need to check emissions trends
Greg Hurrell | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Many NZX50 companies are already reporting greenhouse gas emissions, but you should read the results with the firms’ backstory in mind. 

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security
Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.