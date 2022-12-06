Menu
Greenpeace accused of derailing emissions reductions

Greenpeace is frustrating plans to build wind turbines and a hydrogen plant. (Image: Ballance)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
Greenpeace’s latest legal action against a consent to build wind turbines and a hydrogen production plant will mean more greenhouse gas emissions and is an attempt to derail decarbonisation, says Hiringa Energy.The environmental group wanted the court of appeal in Wellington to overturn a high court judgment which upheld a consent for Hiringa to build a $70 million windfarm and hydrogen plant.The plant is next to Ballance Agri-Nutrients fertiliser plant in Kapuni and Greenpeace objected to the plant being used initially to make urea. It a...
Markets

NZX doubles down on funds business

The NZX is seen to be battling the ASX for new listings.

Dan Brunskill 6:00am
Primary Sector

Overall, the Fieldays vibe was positive

The numbers may have been down but the vast majority seemed to be having a good time, and some money was changing hands. 

Rebecca Howard & Riley Kennedy 6:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Staggering to Christmas: Labour's ragged home stretch

As another challenging political year ends, the government is reaching peak blunder.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

