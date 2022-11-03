See full details
IEA's grim warning has some silver linings

Ian Llewellyn

Thu, 03 Nov 2022

IEA's grim warning has some silver linings
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have a sweeping affect through energy systems for decades to come. (Image: Getty)
The global energy crisis is causing a profound shock, but is also speeding up the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system, says the International Energy Agency (IEA).Its latest world energy outlook also gave ammunition to the Greens and the local oil and gas sector by making two apparently contradictory claims, both correct.Green party energy spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said the agency makes it clear that to keep global warming to within 1.5°C, countries need to phase out fossil fuels.“As the IEA makes clear, rely...

