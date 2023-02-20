Menu
Local solar and battery networks the key to future energy resilience

Flooding turned paddocks into lakes in Napier. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
A network of micro grids generating their own power will be needed if New Zealand’s electricity network is to cope with increasing extreme weather. Ara Ake chief executive Cristiano Marantes said the focus needed to be on resilience to high-impact, low-probability events such as Cyclone Gabrielle. Ara Ake was set up by the government in 2020 to foster low-emissions energy innovation.While tens of thousands of households lost power in the storm, customers of solar and battery company solarZero still had power after the grid faile...
