Lodestone ready to start building second solar farm

The Edgecumbe solar farm will look something like this. (Image: Lodestone Energy)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
Solar company Lodestone Energy says it's ready to start building its second solar farm in New Zealand in the Bay of Plenty.The company announced on Wednesday that it had the finance for the farm in place, primarily through a debt facility with Westpac. Infratec NZ will be building the solar farm at Edgecumbe, near Whakatāne. The farm will generate 54 gigawatt hours (GWh) from up to 60,000 panels and supply electricity to 1,700 local residents and other local commercial and industrial users.  The panels are made by the Chinese phot...
