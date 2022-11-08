Menu
Major players ask: is the electricity market broken?

Parts of the electricity industry are crying foul over prices being set by the highest cost – burning coal at Huntly. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 08 Nov 2022
The electricity market could be set for the most difficult 18 months in its history as high wholesale futures prices provoke more calls that the market is broken.Complaints about the electricity market are not new and usually focus around the market power of the four major generator-retailers (gentailers), in particular Meridian Energy.However, in recent months these complaints have intensified and are not being made by the usual suspects or by headline-seekers. Instead, they're coming from senior figures within the industry and are be...
Finance

Debt funding of Kiwi Wealth purchase should raise alarm

Fisher Funds CEO Bruce McLachlan says a report that US-based Bain Capital and Japan's Nomura were financing the Kiwi Wealth purchase "doesn't reflect the current arrangements".

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Infrastructure Analysis

A deal can be done on Three Waters – let me explain why

It all comes back to debt ceilings, but it shouldn't.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Infrastructure

Downer up 23% on strength of govt contracts

Downer EDI's New Zealand operations were the star of the show last year for the giant trans-Tasman engineering and facilities management group.

Brent Melville 6:00am

SolarZero launches 'world first' trading of virtual power plant electricity

NZ will be a test market for the world as solar and battery energy company solarZero begins trading electricity supplied by its household customers on the electricity reserves market.

Greg Hurrell 04 Nov 2022
Listed Companies

Signs Vector meter deal is close

The Auckland-based lines company’s chief finance officer Jason Hollingworth yesterday registered three new company names.

Staff reporters 03 Nov 2022
Energy

IEA's grim warning has some silver linings

One of the effects of Russia’s recent actions is that the era of rapid growth in gas demand is drawing to a close.

Ian Llewellyn 03 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Gas production about to 'fall off a cliff'

With demand high and supply falling, an energy company CEO says it's a good time to be selling gas in NZ.

Oliver Lewis 02 Nov 2022