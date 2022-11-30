Moving parts fall into place for hydrogen plant

Meridian Energy's Guy Waipara says the company wants skin in the hydrogen game. (Image: Meridian)

The initial scale of a planned hydrogen production plant in Southland will depend on whether the Tiwai Point aluminium plant stays open, Meridian Energy says.Meridian yesterday announced it had agreed to a joint venture deal with Woodside Energy and Mitsui to move to the development stage of the proposed Southern Green Hydrogen project.Subject to finalising commercial arrangements, Meridian, Woodside, and Mitsui will work towards starting front-end engineering design for the project.The partners have agreed in principle to spend $50 million to...