One million smart meters now on Vector and Amazon's data system

One benefit of better data is isolating faults. (Image: Vector)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
One million smart meters in New Zealand and Australia are now running on the Diverge analytics platform delivered by Vector Technology Solutions and Amazon Web Services.Vector Technology Solutions is a subsidiary of Vector. Vector recently sold a 50% stake in Vector Metering, which is a customer of VTS, and operates smart meters in Australia and NZ.Diverge has been developed to provide detailed data on electricity use and how the network is performing at speed and the companies said the one million mark was a milestone.Diverge helps compan...
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn
Markets

TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn

Monthly cash burn of $1m last year should fall to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:46am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

Westpac has three scenarios: neutral, dovish and hawkish. Neutral is the most likely.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Energy policy: largely status quo with sprinkling of investigations
Politics Analysis

Energy policy: largely status quo with sprinkling of investigations

Electricity market settings unlikely to change.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Nov 2023
Kaitaia solar farm turns on the power
News in Brief

Kaitaia solar farm turns on the power

Lodestone's first solar farm hits major milestone. 

Ian Llewellyn 24 Nov 2023
Next winter blackout risk increased by geothermal delay, Transpower says
Energy

Next winter blackout risk increased by geothermal delay, Transpower says

Next winter blackout risks have increased.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Nov 2023
Transpower seeks massive increase in spending
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Nov 2023