Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk

Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk
The surprise move could once again flare tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
By Matthew Martin and Grant SmithOpec+ has announced a surprise oil production cut of more than one million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Opec+ is made up of the 13 members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and 11 other non-Opec members. It’s a significant reduction for a market where – despite the recent price fluctuations – supply was looking tight for the latter part of the year. Oil futures soar...
NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions
Markets Market close

NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,838.79, down 45.7 points or 0.38%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Politics

Access denied: lobbyists lose parliament swipe cards

The cabinet manual is being tightened in a bid to increase transparency.

Staff reporters 5:00pm
Access denied: lobbyists lose parliament swipe cards
Finance

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 4:30pm
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

