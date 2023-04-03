Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk

The surprise move could once again flare tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia. (Image: Getty)

By Matthew Martin and Grant SmithOpec+ has announced a surprise oil production cut of more than one million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Opec+ is made up of the 13 members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and 11 other non-Opec members. It’s a significant reduction for a market where – despite the recent price fluctuations – supply was looking tight for the latter part of the year. Oil futures soar...