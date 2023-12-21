Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Petroleum industry welcomes market-led climate change strategy

Petroleum industry welcomes market-led climate change strategy
Energy Resources Aotearoa chief executive John Carnegie says the ETS is enough to drive decarbonisation. (Image: ERA)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 21 Dec 2023
Energy Resources Aotearoa is applauding an expected bonfire of the previous government’s “cacophony” of emissions reduction schemes but insists the petroleum industry isn’t dragging the chain in reducing NZ’s emissions.John Carnegie, the chief executive of Energy Resources Aotearoa (ERA), told BusinessDesk more investment in the industry was needed, not less, in the transition to a low-emissions economy.Last week ERA, which represents the petroleum and related industries, released a briefing to the government...
Enprise fined $60,000 and censured for breaching NZX rules
Markets

Enprise fined $60,000 and censured for breaching NZX rules

The company has been called out for sitting on material information.

Staff reporters 10:41am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:00am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 21, 2023
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – Clare Capital's Mark Clare

Our full interview with the founding and managing partner, who was featured in episode 29.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – Clare Capital's Mark Clare

More Energy

Electricity prices increase, but slower than inflation
Energy

Electricity prices increase, but slower than inflation

How much households have to pay varies by a large amount across the country.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Dec 2023
Cop28 made good progress says Energy Council
Primary Sector

Cop28 made good progress says Energy Council

There was also progress on new fuels and other issues.

Ian Llewellyn 15 Dec 2023
Commission and govt diverge over pricing farm emissions
Primary Sector

Commission and govt diverge over pricing farm emissions

The new administration now has to decide how to meet carbon budgets.

Ian Llewellyn 13 Dec 2023
New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind
Markets

New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind

The board is also unhappy with the low share price.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2023