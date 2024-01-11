Menu
QIC stays quiet on Powerco speculation

Queensland Investment Corporation is reportedly reviewing its stake in electricity lines company Powerco. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 11 Jan 2024
An Australian investor with a controlling share in one of the biggest electricity lines companies in New Zealand won’t comment on a report saying it’s reviewing its position.Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) manages funds that own 58% of Powerco, with the remaining 42% owned by funds managed by Dexus, which acquired the former manager of the funds, AMP Capital, last year.Powerco, headquartered in New Plymouth, owns and operates more than 28,000 kilometres of electricity lines and 6,000km of gas pipes, providing energy to more...
2024 tipped to feature plenty of twists and turns
Economy

ASB identifies five key risks for the year ahead. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm
Markets

Gold miner’s price jump sparks ASX 'please explain'

Santana Minerals' Central Otago prospect sparked a flurry of trading.

Pattrick Smellie 1:30pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 11, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Two very real benefits of the consumer data right
Law & Regulation

Ben Moore: Two very real benefits of the consumer data right

Lacking a slick nickname, CDR can fade into the background – here’s why it shouldn’t.

Ben Moore 09 Jan 2024
Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation
Policy

Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation

Future could bring even greater concentration of market power, experts warn.

Ian Llewellyn 03 Jan 2024
Clean car discount is dead, but not if you get in quick
Transport

Clean car discount is dead, but not if you get in quick

There are a few more shopping days left.

Ian Llewellyn 29 Dec 2023
Cheers to those dreaming of miserable summer
Energy

Cheers to those dreaming of miserable summer

Getting through winter without blackouts may be tight.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Dec 2023