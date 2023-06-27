Menu
Significant number of people can't afford to heat their homes

When the cold arrives, a large number of households can't afford heating. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
Another study has shown a significant proportion of households can't afford to heat their homes.The report on energy hardship measures for the year ending June 2022, by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), said about 110,000 households couldn't afford to keep their homes adequately warm.The analysis, released on Tuesday, said Māori and Pacific households, renters and low-income households were more likely to experience energy hardship.Officials recently released work on the definition of energy hardship and this w...
