Energy

Stop burning coal at Huntly and switch to gas now, says new energy study

Huntly power station can burn both coal and natural gas. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 03 May 2023
A report commissioned by Energy Resources Aotearoa (ERA) has recommended that the Huntly power station stops using coal as soon as possible in favour of gas, and possibly biofuels in the future.The report by analysts Energy Link found that such a strategy was low-cost and was capable of dramatically reducing emissions from current levels.  The success of the strategy relied on continued development drilling in existing gas fields, and Energy Link was uncertain whether current regulations would encourage that.“We likely have sufficien...
Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light
Primary Sector

Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light

The yield is way above comparable bonds from the likes of Infratil and Fletcher.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022

Mercer's ‘Periodic Table' of annual investment returns shows how negative 2022 was.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022
Policy

The Business of Government: DPMC's Brook Barrington, trust in government and more ...

A new weekly column on the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Business of Government: DPMC's Brook Barrington, trust in government and more ...

Manawa plans central plateau North Island windfarm
Markets

Manawa plans central plateau North Island windfarm

Manawa has picked up a site previously identified by Meridian Energy.

Staff reporters 02 May 2023
Z sticks by unprofitable Flick as it prepares for future
Energy

Z sticks by unprofitable Flick as it prepares for future

Flick has a plan to return to profit, but Z Energy is fuelling its expansion.

Ian Llewellyn 01 May 2023
Auckland International Airport plans to take its foot off the gas
Listed Companies

Auckland International Airport plans to take its foot off the gas

The airport company is switching its air conditioning system from gas to electricity to help trim its emissions.

Ella Somers and Ian Llewellyn 01 May 2023
NZ has an 'enviable' energy position
Policy

NZ has an 'enviable' energy position

The costs of reaching 100% renewable generation should be carefully weighed up.

Ian Llewellyn 28 Apr 2023