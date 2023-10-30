Menu
Taranaki hopes for jobs windfall from offshore renewable projects

The south Taranaki town of Patea. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
Running a fully commissioned 1-gigawatt offshore windfarm in South Taranaki would create around 125 full-time equivalent jobs, according to a study commissioned by Taranaki Offshore Partnership.That doesn’t include jobs created in the area generated by those workers’ extra spending power.Taranaki Offshore Partnership (TOP) is a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and the NZ Super Fund, created in early 2022. The Concept Consulting study was co-funded by TOP and NZ Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).CIP senio...
