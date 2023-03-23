The hydrogen dream – a tale of two countries

For five years, a company has been trying to build a hydrogen industry in Taranaki. It's finding Australia more welcoming. (Image: Getty)

As many countries race to build a hydrogen sector, a New Plymouth-based hydrogen company is finding it easier to get up to speed in Australia as it awaits a hearing in the latest legal challenge against its work in New Zealand.Hiringa Energy recently won millions of dollars from the New South Wales government to build an electrolyser to make green hydrogen, which will be partly used to make fertiliser for a cotton farm.Back in NZ, it's awaiting a court of appeal hearing in May opposing a fast-track consent for an originally budgeted $70 mil...