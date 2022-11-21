Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Tiwai power deal likely to be settled

Tiwai power deal likely to be settled
Tiwai's new power deal is likely to include a variable price for electricity. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 21 Nov 2022
The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter is likely to remain open with a new electricity contract with multiple suppliers and a variable pricing system, according to an analysis by Forsyth Barr.The smelter’s future is crucial to the energy sector and the wider economy as the single largest electricity user and a major employer.Whether it will stay or go has been a constant source of speculation for decades and a key driver of electricity prices.In 2019, the smelter’s majority owner, Rio Tinto, said it was reviewing its future.Freed-up powe...
Business of Health Free

Independents battle authorities over Countdown pharmacies

Independent pharmacies are taking on the rise of big discount and supermarket pharmacies.

Greg Hurrell 3:42pm
Property

Queenstown Lakeview project too high, says panel

It's back to the drawing board for the Lakeview project, Queenstown’s largest development.

Brent Melville 11:55am
Transport

Wood to Christchurch: wait and see

The transport minister took four months to reply to a funding request.

Oliver Lewis 10:00am

More Energy

Energy

Restart gas exploration to help keep the lights on, industry says

Ditch the ban on offshore exploration, says NZOG's Andrew Jefferies.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Energy

Infratil wants a second Aussie Tilt

Infratil is waiting to see if investment cases for NZ renewable projects stack up.

Ian Llewellyn 18 Nov 2022
Energy

Fuge: Liz Truss a lesson about market intervention

Contact is on course to close the Te Rapa gas co-generation power station.

Ian Llewellyn 17 Nov 2022
Energy Free

Contact shareholders not so fussed on dividends

Contact had to assure shareholders the dividend policy was a good idea.

Ella Somers 16 Nov 2022