Uncertainty may be driving high future electricity prices

The cost of Huntly power station being needed to keep the lights on may be driving future electricity prices, says the regulator. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Very high future wholesale electricity prices may be due to concerns that planned new generation may be delayed and insufficient to meet demand with potentially higher prices for carbon and coal, the Electricity Authority says.Forsyth Barr energy analysts recently said they were perplexed at the futures prices for electricity and said it implied mispricing which should fall at some point.Prices for future winters are all above $200 a megawatt hour (MW), much higher than past average winter prices and above what many would consider a reflection...
More Energy

Energy

Solar and battery networks key to energy resilience

Households with solar and battery arrays kept the lights on during the cyclone.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Energy

Contact's 10% power bill hike a risk

Analysts said Contact’s mass market tariff has increased on average by 10% in the three months from November 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 17 Feb 2023
Energy

Gabrielle damage eats up all year's lines repair budget

Half the damage caused by Gabrielle could have been avoided if workers could have removed or cut back trees threatening lines.

Ian Llewellyn 17 Feb 2023
News in Brief

Power outage also impacts fuel networks

The government has set up the fuel sector coordinating entity.

Staff reporters 16 Feb 2023