Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Z Energy: It's critical we don't do greenwashing

Z Energy: It's critical we don't do greenwashing
Telling nothing but the whole truth is essential on the road to becoming a low-emissions company. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
Fuel retailer Z Energy says it's critical it avoids greenwashing to succeed in becoming a low-emissions company.The company is trying to keep its petrol retail business alive while at the same time trying to transition to a low-emissions business model. This comes at a time when companies will increasingly have their feet held to the fire by shareholders, activists and regulators over sustainability claims.Debra Blackett, general counsel for Z Energy and its parent company Ampol, said at a Sept 20 greenwashing panel at the Cl...
Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe
Infrastructure

Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe

International investors are being courted for a public-private partnership again.

Dileepa Fonseka and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Politics

Bowing to the inevitable: Winston Peters returns

Chris Luxon had to rule Winston Peters in, if only to stop talking about him.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Bowing to the inevitable: Winston Peters returns
Retail

IKEA is excited about NZ expansion – despite 'thinner' consumer wallets

The giant home furnishings retailer still plans to open in Aotearoa in late 2025.

Ella Somers 5:00am
IKEA is excited about NZ expansion – despite 'thinner' consumer wallets

More Energy

Labour says National policy will mean high carbon prices
Energy

Labour says National policy will mean high carbon prices

The reduction of emissions would depend on it, climate change manifesto claims.

Ian Llewellyn 25 Sep 2023
NZ's largest ever consent process under way
Environment

NZ's largest ever consent process under way

The Waitaki hydro scheme delivered much for NZ, but much was lost.

Ian Llewellyn 25 Sep 2023
Warning over power and broadband bundle confusion
Services

Warning over power and broadband bundle confusion

New guidelines to break down component prices in bundles.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023
Mercury confirms geothermal expansion, warns of higher power prices
News in Brief

Mercury confirms geothermal expansion, warns of higher power prices

The investment in the Ngā Tamariki station means greater output – and cost.

Ian Llewellyn 19 Sep 2023