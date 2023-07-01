Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Vanishing ice on highest mountains threatens quarter of humanity

Vanishing ice on highest mountains threatens quarter of humanity
An aerial view of a village inundated by floods near Multan in southern Punjab province. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 01 Jul 2023
By Sreeja BiswasRapidly melting glaciers in Asia’s Hindu Kush Himalayan region – home to the world’s highest mountains – are threatening the lives and livelihoods of as many as two billion people downstream, according to a new study.The glaciers thawed 65% faster in the 2011 to 2020 period compared with the preceding decade and may lose 80% of their current volume by the end of this century on current emissions trajectories, the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, or ICIMOD, found in its l...
On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more
On the Money

On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more

Celebrities in the city, well-informed gripes, a little beauty for Beaudy and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Bloomberg

Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling

At historically black colleges, officials are watching for an influx of students.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling
Media Analysis

Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

NZ’s move against Big Tech seems to be arriving at precisely the wrong time.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

More Environment

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented
Law & Regulation

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented

New rules phase out existing low-to-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037

Ian Llewellyn 30 Jun 2023
Hydro generators get a win in RMA reform rewrite
Law & Regulation

Hydro generators get a win in RMA reform rewrite

Smaller hydro schemes will get longer consents.

Ian Llewellyn 28 Jun 2023
National vows RMA reforms repeal by Christmas
Law & Regulation

National vows RMA reforms repeal by Christmas

Better to dump five years' work than proceed with flawed reforms, says National.

Pattrick Smellie 27 Jun 2023
RMA reform bills reported back trying to reconcile the irreconcilable
Law & Regulation

RMA reform bills reported back trying to reconcile the irreconcilable

RMA reform tries to balance competing tensions.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Jun 2023