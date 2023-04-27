Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

What business wants from the government on climate change

What business wants from the government on climate change
(Image: Depositphotos)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Business representatives want to lock in the current policy architecture around climate change, but they also think there is more work to be done around shifting to different modes of transport and establishing a national sequestration strategy.A Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC) and Sustainable Business Council (SBC) joint report on election priorities, released on Wednesday morning in advance of the Climate Change Commission's draft advice, said there was a need for clarity and consistency around climate reporting for public companies. ...
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators
Economy charts

Ongoing fall in inflation indicators

Profit expectations took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
Trade

Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

A renewed focus on India by NZ's political parties is long overdue.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations
Politics

No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

The prime minister is promising a "no frills budget". 

Dileepa Fonseka 12:40pm
No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

More Environment

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told
Primary Sector

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 26 Apr 2023
Mountainside folly: what now for the Chateau?
Editor's Picks

Mountainside folly: what now for the Chateau?

The Chateau Tongariro's closure in February marked the latest chapter for an iconic hotel that barely made money.

Pattrick Smellie 23 Apr 2023
Fulton Hogan granted $215,000 to reduce asphalt production emissions
News in Brief

Fulton Hogan granted $215,000 to reduce asphalt production emissions

Fulton Hogan's $215,000 grant from the government's GIDI fund will help reduce the company's emissions from asphalt production.

Staff reporters 21 Apr 2023
Victoria Uni backing startups for million-pound prizes
Environment

Victoria Uni backing startups for million-pound prizes

Earthshot Prize founder Prince William says Jacinda Ardern's advice was crucial.

Greg Hurrell 17 Apr 2023