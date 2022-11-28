Fieldays gearing up for more than 130,000 visitors

This year's Fieldays runs from Nov 30 to Dec 3. (Image: Fieldays)

Fieldays’ exhibitors next week will be promoting their wares, technology and brands to upwards of 130,000 people over four days. The biggest drawcard is the “size and scale” of the event, said NZ National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation. Given that upwards of 40,000 people will go through the gates each day, it is also the biggest challenge. “What does Eden Park hold, and they're there for 80 minutes for a rugby game?” he said. “We have these people here for nearly 12...