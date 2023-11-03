Menu
$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case

The person involved in the Pushpay insider trading case was found guilty earlier this year after a four-week trial. (Image: Pushpay)
Staff reporters
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
The person found guilty of insider conduct in relation to the sale of shares in Pushpay Holdings has been sentenced to six months’ community detention and must pay a fine of $100,000, the Financial Markets Authority said.The individual, who has interim name suppression, was found guilty by a jury following a four-week trial at the high court in Auckland in August.The crown submitted that the appropriate final sentence for the offender was in the range of 26.5 to 39.5 months’ imprisonment.The case, brought by the Financial Markets Au...
NZ sharemarket marks four days of rises
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,118.92, up 74.48 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 6:12pm
Politics Analysis

Election 2023: what happens next?

The die was cast on election night, but a final vote tally allows coalition talks to begin

Pattrick Smellie 4:30pm
Finance

ASB launches $500m accelerated housing fund

The fund will support lending for affordable, social and Māori housing.

Oliver Lewis 3:05pm
Climate change a major threat to NZ's economic stability – RBNZ's Orr
Finance

Climate change a major threat to NZ's economic stability – RBNZ's Orr

The central bank's role is to supervise the financial system's transition.

Greg Hurrell 11:10am
Supie first sought help from PwC in April
Finance

Supie first sought help from PwC in April

Barely 5% of its customers were "active".

Riley Kennedy 9:49am
Westland hoping for another record year
Finance

Westland hoping for another record year

The Chinese-owned company says its on track to repeat 2022's bumper result.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am