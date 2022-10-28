See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Finance

57% of ANZ mortgage customers still to face rate shock

Jenny Ruth

Jenny Ruth
Fri, 28 Oct 2022

57% of ANZ mortgage customers still to face rate shock
CEO Antonia Watson expects some customers to come under financial pressure. (Image: NZ Herald)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 28 Oct 2022
RELATED
More than half ANZ Bank New Zealand’s home loan customers are still on very low fixed rates and will be facing about a doubling in interest rates when their loans roll over.Chief executive Antonia Watson described this as “one of the dark clouds”.About “57% of our home loan customers are still on fixed rates with a two or a three in front of them and they will be rolling off onto five or six”, Watson told BusinessDesk.“That’s quite a significant uplift.”The rising mortgage rates reflect both the R...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Oct 28, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Economy
Leading indicator points to easing inflation
Andy Fyers | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

The labour market is resolute and the economic outlook solid, despite inflation and low confidence.

Environment
Food rescue efforts make barely a dent in NZ's food waste mountain
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

More than 11,500 tonnes of food were saved by food rescue organisations in 2021 – but that's not enough.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.