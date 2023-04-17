Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

A saga of incomprehension

A saga of incomprehension
How I got lost in a sea of confusion about money printing losses. (Image: Pixabay)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
When Treasury made public a memo estimating the direct fiscal loss to the government from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s large-scale asset programme (LSAP) is about $10.5 billion, I assumed that was on top of the mark-to-market losses on the LSAP bonds themselves.I was wrong, though neither I nor my colleagues can figure out why or how these two losses on two separate piles of money are supposed to be counting the same thing.The Treasury memo said its $10.5b estimate reflects the fact that the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) had bought back...
Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination
Primary Sector

Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination

Investors have to ask themselves whether the dilution is worth it. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Environment

Victoria Uni backing startups for million-pound prizes

Earthshot Prize founder Prince William says Jacinda Ardern's advice was crucial.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Victoria Uni backing startups for million-pound prizes
Policy

Solar farms fast-tracked as consent reform moves closer

The government says it is consent friendly to renewable power generation.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Solar farms fast-tracked as consent reform moves closer

More Finance

Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics
Finance Analysis

Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics

The deals are still coming, if not at a previous breakneck speed.

Paul McBeth 14 Apr 2023
RBNZ money-printing: near $20b in losses?
Finance

RBNZ money-printing: near $20b in losses?

Treasury has suggested the RBNZ could pay no interest on some of the money it holds overnight, but the central bank says the risks of that approach outweigh any gains.

Jenny Ruth 14 Apr 2023
How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example
Finance

Todd Dawson: How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example

Napier Port's CEO, Todd Dawson, argues that the rest of the country can learn a lot from the port’s partial privatisation.

Todd Dawson 14 Apr 2023
Westpac raises some mortgage rates, cuts longer rates
Finance

Westpac raises some mortgage rates, cuts longer rates

While Westpac is raising its floating and fixed-term mortgage rates out to two years, it has cut its three-to-five-year fixed rates.

Staff reporters 13 Apr 2023