Administrators recommend liquidation for Happy Valley

The site of its planned factory. (Image: Happy Valley Nutrition)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 04 Aug 2023
The administrators of Happy Valley Nutrition have called its creditors together and are recommending they tip the wannabe milk processor into liquidation.But there appears to be interest in continuing the project to build a milk factory in Waikato with McGrathNicol’s Andrew Grenfell and Kare Johnstone noting in their report ahead of that vote next week that they’ve recently received two expressions of interest to potentially recapitalise the business.There is no Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) proposed so far, but the p...
Finance

Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price

The midpoint is now 12% lower.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price
Sharesies stakes out KiwiSaver claim with $1.25m
Finance

Sharesies stakes out KiwiSaver claim with $1.25m

The firm has some ambitious goals to grow.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Jarden shakes off winter chill as Australia turns profitable
Finance

Jarden shakes off winter chill as Australia turns profitable

The investment house said it bounced back in the June quarter.

Paul McBeth 5:00am