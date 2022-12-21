Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

ANZ to buy Dot Loves Data

Staff reporters
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
ANZ Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire data company Dot Loves Data.Founded by Jason Wells, Wellington-based Dot Loves Data provides real-time insights to help a range of customers from corporates to local government. In its statement announcing the deal, the bank said the proposed investment supported ANZ’s long-term goal to provide data insights to its business customers.It also aimed to boost growth and development in the company. Wells said the company would continue to work directly with existing customers. T...
Markets

Sharesies' new fee structure to hit small investors

Sharesies will hike fees, but offset this with caps and subscriptions.

Staff reporters 12:50pm
Primary Sector

Dairy index falls by 3.8% at last auction of 2022

The index fell by 3.8% to an average of US$3,493 per metric tonne.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Primary Sector

Gap narrows between government and primary sector

The report needs more detail but is an important milestone, says He Waka Eke Noa chair. 

Rebecca Howard 11:40am