Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

ASB chief urges closer ties on big issues

ASB chief urges closer ties on big issues
ASB chief Vittoria Shortt says better data is key. (Image: ASB)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
ASB bank chief executive Vittoria Shortt wants greater coordination between policymakers and the banking and insurance sectors to address the big climate issues facing the nation. The damage wrought by the Northland and Auckland flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle in recent weeks underlined the importance of having everyone involved in the decision-making in responding to complex medium- and long-term issues, such as adapting to climate change. “I don’t think we’ve got a choice,” she told BusinessDesk. A key co...
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 10:50am
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
Property

Trade Me says property prices lowest since August 2021

Larger property prices fell at a faster pace across the nation. 

Staff reporters 9:23am

More Finance

Finance

Jenny Ruth: Ryman belatedly addresses debt with $902m capital raising

Ryman Healthcare has had to ask its bankers to relax its interest coverage ratio covenant as "a precautionary change".

Jenny Ruth 15 Feb 2023
Infrastructure Free

Three-phase economic impact from floods ahead

Putting numbers on the eventual cost of Cyclone Gabrielle to NZ is premature.

Pattrick Smellie 15 Feb 2023
Finance

ASB lifts first-half profit 10%

The bank is ramping up spending to support its digital transformation.

Paul McBeth 15 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Crown Irrigation stumped up $2m to keep KDIC alive

The crown-owned entity provided the advance on top of its existing loan.

Riley Kennedy 15 Feb 2023