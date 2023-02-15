Menu
ASB lifts first-half profit 10% as rising rates fatten margins

(Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
ASB Bank lifted first-half profit by 10% as the country’s third-biggest lender by assets widened its margins in a rising interest rate environment. Net profit rose to $840 million in the six months ended Dec 31 from $762m a year earlier, with the local subsidiary of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) widening its net interest margin to 2.52% from 2.19% a year earlier. Mortgage lending grew 5% to $73.44 billion from a year earlier, helping ASB increase market share to 21.6% from 21.4% a year earlier, and the bank’s bu...
Ryman capital raising surprises market

Ryman Healthcare wants to raise $902m.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Investors sell shares in flood-hit Hawke's Bay companies

Cyclone Gabrielle has hit most of the North Island hard but listed companies with businesses in Hawke's Bay are really feeling the shock.

Ella Somers and Dan Brunskill 4:00pm
Luxon wants joint infrastructure plan – and tax cuts

Rebuild work after Cyclone Gabrielle will not affect National's tax-cut plans.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:45pm

Jenny Ruth: Ryman belatedly addresses debt with $902m capital raising

Ryman Healthcare has had to ask its bankers to relax its interest coverage ratio covenant as "a precautionary change".

Jenny Ruth 2:21pm
Three-phase economic impact from floods ahead

Putting numbers on the eventual cost of Cyclone Gabrielle to NZ is premature.

Pattrick Smellie 12:50pm
Crown Irrigation stumped up $2m to keep KDIC alive

The crown-owned entity provided the advance on top of its existing loan.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Eric Watson's agent made lowball offer to settle claim

A low-ball offer was made ahead of the hearing in the high court last month.

Riley Kennedy 14 Feb 2023