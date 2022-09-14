See full details
ASB's Mike Jones appointed BNZ's new chief economist

Staff reporters
Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has appointed ASB senior economist Mike Jones as its new chief economist.Jones, who starts in the role at the end of October, worked at BNZ between 2009 and 2013 as its foreign exchange strategist. Since then, he has worked in various roles at Fonterra, Westpac and most recently at ASB.He replaces Paul Conway, who moved to be the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's chief economist earlier this year.BNZ’s head of research, Stephen Toplis, said Jones was a highly respected economist with a wealth of experience in app...

Sustainable Finance
Govt issues green bonds as NZ Super shifts to climate-friendly portfolio
Greg Hurrell | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

A new sovereign green bond coincides with the NZ Super Fund's $25 billion move to low-carbon indices.

Services
Deloitte makes healthcare play
Victoria Young | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

The consulting and accounting firm will take on 25 staff and three partners after buying Francis Health.

Technology FREE
Scott Technology signs $11m deal with Silver Fern Farms
Staff reporters | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

The automation and robotics company will deliver a fully automated lamb-processing system for Silver Fern Farms' South Otago plant.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

