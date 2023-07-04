Menu
Bank of China appoints receivers to Hong-Kong owned, NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

Founded in 2016, Dairy Nutraceuticals produces a range of dairy products. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
The Bank of China has appointed receivers to Hong Kong-owned, New Zealand-based Dairy Nutraceuticals.Grant Thornton’s Russell Moore and Stephanie Jeffreys were appointed to the dairy products producer by the NZ arm of the Chinese bank on Wednesday under a general security agreement.Founded in 2016, Dairy Nutraceuticals produces a range of dairy products, including infant formula, out of its 6,500 square factory in Auckland. Its website markets products from cow, sheep, and goat’s milk. 'Investigations are ongoing'Hong K...
