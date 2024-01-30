Menu
Battle for govt-funded private birthing centres finally succeeds

Chloe Wright died last September. (Image: NZME)
Denise McNabb
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Management rights for three privately run birthing centres built and managed by the late philanthropist Chloe Wright in Tauranga, Palmerston North and Lower Hutt have been transferred to Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand. The handover of a fourth, in Counties-Manukau, is expected to be finalised with officials of the former district health board (DHB) there by the end of March.Wright died suddenly last September, aged 75, before seeing the transfers through to completion. They mark the end of her long and at times very public battle to...
National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation
Pattrick Smellie: National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation

Will changing the trust tax rate also discourage direct share investment?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Primary Sector

Avocado prices smashed as 'perfect storm' hits growers

Quality and pricing hit by bad weather, and competition from overseas is growing.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Infrastructure

Upgrading electricity grid may not be achievable, says ComCom

Regulator points to possible shortages of supplies and skilled workers.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
