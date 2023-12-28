Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: NZ-linked Russian 'oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

New Zealand did not impose financial sanctions on Alexander Abramov but he and his family faced a travel ban. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 28 Dec 2023
How Alexander Abramov fared in Russia's war against Ukraine was a popular read this year.Lawyers for Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov have outlined the multimillion-dollar cost to his New Zealand business interests due to sanctions placed on him following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  An affidavit entered into Australian court proceedings warned damage to his NZ businesses could be irreparable if the sanctions weren’t lifted, adding: “It is estimated that the actual costs and opportunity costs currently sit at bet...
Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day
Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day

Retailers are feeling the pinch after a dip in activity at the tills this year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Evolution values latest rehab buy at $29.5m

The healthcare Evolution continues. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Julia Jones: Is NZ going backwards not forwards?

Economic downturns, while daunting, can act as catalysts for meaningful change.  

Julia Jones 5:00am
Comcom issues warning to debt recovery business
Comcom issues warning to debt recovery business

GM of business calls for a code of conduct for the arrears-management industry.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 20 Dec 2023
Hodgson resigns as Callaghan chair
Hodgson resigns as Callaghan chair

Resignation follows damning auditor-general's report. 

Pattrick Smellie 19 Dec 2023
Kāinga Ora solvent, but 'troubling reports'
Kāinga Ora solvent, but 'troubling reports'

Kāinga Ora is solvent, but haemorraging money and piling on debt, says Chris Bishop.

Pattrick Smellie 19 Dec 2023
BNZ gets $1.8m out of Bobux receivership - so far
BNZ gets $1.8m out of Bobux receivership - so far

The bank appointed McGrathNicol receivers in April.

Riley Kennedy 19 Dec 2023