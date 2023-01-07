Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: NZ's 'most open minded' lender Bizcap puts nine companies into receivership

Bizcap NZ's website describes itself as NZ's "most open-minded" lender. (Image: Bizcap)
Riley Kennedy
Sat, 07 Jan 2023
This story was part of a portfolio which won Riley Kennedy emerging journalist of the year at the NZ Shareholders’ Association Awards.New Zealand’s self-described “most open-minded” lender has pulled the plug on multiple small businesses it lent money , some of which were in their “dying days”.   In a three-week period between July 18 and Aug 28, nine companies were put into receivership under loan agreements they held with finance company Bizcap NZ. There were two other receiverships in that p...
Mitchell Pham: from refugee to ONZM

The tech industry leader has been recognised for advancing NZ-Asia relations.

Ben Moore 6:00am
Insolvencies: a catch-up year

This could be a big year for the insolvency industry.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ market ends first trading week of 2023 down

New Zealand's market edged down as it headed into its first weekend of 2023.

Ella Somers 06 Jan 2023

Vac Group NZ's creditor tips companies into liquidation

The watershed meeting was expected to be held this week.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jan 2023
Finance ministers: no need for crown to own 100% of Air NZ

The airline announced its capital raise in March last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jan 2023
Masterton Investments successfully sues ManukaMed owner

Denis Watson lost a court battle over a Masterton property.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jan 2023
Employment breaches 'self-serving and intentional'

Abhi Patel Enterprises and its director were ordered to pay $116,000.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jan 2023