Boardroom shuffle for Trustees Executors after red ink

Boardroom shuffle for Trustees Executors after red ink
Times were tight for Trustees Executors last year. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Trustees Executors has moved its chief executive out of the boardroom and is looking for a new chair after rethinking its strategy in the wake of posting its first loss in 14 years. The financial supervisor firm, which oversees funds under supervision worth more than $125 billion, reported a net loss of $1.8 million in the 12 months ended Sept 30, according to financial statements lodged with the Companies Office, compared to a profit of $1.8m a year earlier. Revenue fell 3.7% to $36.3m, while increased spending on employees and techn...
Infrastructure

Draper: building resilience a double-edged sword

Trade opportunities are in North Asia, but NZ will have to do the heavy lifting.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Ryman burned through hundreds of millions of dollars

Ryman Healthcare’s cardinal rule against raising fresh equity led to irrational decision-making.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Markets Exclusive

Sharesies sounded out capital raise last year

The wealth-building platform has been consulting with staff about job cuts as it prepares for a recession. 

Dan Brunskill 5:00am

Finance

Finance minister: Budget '23 will be tight

The availability and cost of food are going to have a big impact in the coming months.

Riley Kennedy 17 Feb 2023
Finance

Cyclone, floods cost will run into billions, Insurance Council says

"The social trauma, distress, loss of life cannot be measured in dollar terms."

Paul McBeth 17 Feb 2023
Finance

NZ Apples and Pears: some growers 'have nothing left'

Hawke's Bay produces 63% of the country's apples.

Staff reporters 17 Feb 2023