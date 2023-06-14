Menu
China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

The People's Bank of China may be worried about potential shocks to the market, says an ANZ strategist. (Image: PBOC)
Bloomberg
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
By Bloomberg NewsChina’s central bank unexpectedly cut its short-term policy interest rate, easing its monetary stance to help aid the economy’s recovery. The People’s Bank of China lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points to 1.9%, according to a statement on Tuesday. It was the first reduction in the rate since August 2022. Official data to be released on Thursday is expected to show the economy’s recovery lost further momentum in May, with manufacturing and investment weakening. C...
Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Environment

Scion researchers will test if pine forest soils are helping reducing NZ’s methane levels

If a microbe eats methane in a forest, would anyone notice? Scion wants to measure that.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
