Consumer favourite TSB runs skinniest margin amid record bank profits
KPMG's John Kensington said bank profits ended the year at a record, despite slowing growth in the final quarter. (Image: KPMG)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
Community-owned TSB Bank took out Consumer’s People’s Choice Award for an eighth year in a row as the minnow lender continues to operate on the skinniest margins among the major banks tracked by KPMG’s financial institutional performance survey. But skinny margins alone aren’t enough to win over respondents to Consumer’s banking satisfaction survey, with Westpac operating at a similar margin to TSB and coming last in the customer satisfaction survey for a second year in a row. The survey’s results c...
NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station
Technology Free

NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station

A University of Canterbury-led biotech project will be sending test equipment to the International Space Station later this year.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

Policy focus goes on renewable electricity

Ministers say planning law no longer matches emissions targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets

'Shareholders come first': NZX shareholders square off against chair

Frustrated shareholders made NZX’s chair James Miller sweat over director fees rising and not enough being done on the dividend front.

Ella Somers 5:00am
