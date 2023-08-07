Simone Milasas went from being $187,000 in debt to being wealthy enough to be co-owner of the Castle Casalborgone in Italy. (Image: Supplied)

BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackle a different money problem each week. Today, it’s how one woman went from being deeply in debt to being rich enough to buy into a castle in Italy. Hosted by Frances Cook.





Sometimes you need a shock in order to make a change and today’s guest certainly had one of those in the past.

She’d known she wasn’t doing well with money, but when she decided to face it head-on and add up how much she owed, she realised with horror that it was $187,000.

Not only did she manage to pay that off, but she’s since gone on to create her own business and become pretty wealthy.

I talked to Australian business mentor and author Simone Milasas for the latest podcast.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.





