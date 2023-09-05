Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Dairy Nutraceuticals' accounts 'appear inaccurate'

Dairy Nutraceuticals' accounts 'appear inaccurate'
The company's former site in Auckland, now for lease. (Image: Bayleys)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
The receivers of Dairy Nutraceuticals, who the Bank of China appointed, have said the company’s accounts “appear inaccurate”.However, they have signed a deal to sell its fixed assets. After the business breached its lending agreements with the New Zealand arm of the Chinese bank, Grant Thornton’s Russell Moore and Stephanie Jeffreys were appointed to manage the affairs of the dairy products manufacturer, which exported mainly to China.Their appointment came after the landlord re-entered its premises in Penrose, Auck...
Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"
Policy

Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"

Act says Callaghan Innovation is nothing more than a bureaucratic money-go-round.

Greg Hurrell 12:05pm
Infrastructure Exclusive

'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal

Officials raised concerns and warned against prematurely announcing a preferred option.

Oliver Lewis 11:44am
'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal
Bloomberg

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early

Joyce is to step down tomorrow, after a horror final few weeks.

Bloomberg 11:38am
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early

More Finance

Sale of Taratahi agri training centre edges closer
Finance

Sale of Taratahi agri training centre edges closer

However, it requires the agriculture minister's sign off.

Riley Kennedy 1:47pm
ASB hikes fixed mortgage rates
Finance

ASB hikes fixed mortgage rates

ASB is hiking mortgage rates again, targeting terms proving popular among borrowers.The bank is lifting its one-year and 18-month rates by 20 basis points to 7.45% and 7.15% respectively.Meanwhile, it’s raising its two- and three-year rates by 16 points to 7.05% and 6.85%, respec...

Staff reporters 12:40pm
NZ Merino Company says dividend wouldn't be 'prudent'
Finance

NZ Merino Company says dividend wouldn't be 'prudent'

It saw a “significant” lift in its cost base.

Riley Kennedy 04 Sep 2023
Rural Equities to resume paying dividend
Finance

Rural Equities to resume paying dividend

It hasn't paid a dividend since 2021.

Riley Kennedy 04 Sep 2023