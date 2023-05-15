Menu
Farmers need to be getting $5-10/kg for strong wool – MPI

Demand for strong or coarse wool, which is made into products such as carpets, has suffered because of strong competition from synthetic fibres. (Depositphotos)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 15 May 2023
A Ministry for Primary Industries official has told a group of MPs the market needs to get to a point where farmers are getting between $5-10 per kilogram for strong wool.While prices for fine wool, such as merino, have performed well in recent years, it has not been the case for the strong wool sector.Demand for strong or coarse wool, which is made into products such as carpets, has suffered because of strong competition from synthetic fibres, a lack of capacity for development and industry fragmentation. In some cases, prices have been s...
