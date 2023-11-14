Menu
FMA mum on Tower investigation

Tue, 14 Nov 2023
The Financial Markets Authority has confirmed it’s investigating Tower, but isn’t giving away any more details after the listed insurer added another $5 million to its customer remediation bill. Tower today raised the expected cost of refunding 65,000 customers who didn’t receive their correct multi-policy discount to $11.2m from a previous estimate of $6.2m, which was an increase on the $2.6m provided for in its September accounts. It initially expected to book a provision of roughly $3m for customer remediation whe...
