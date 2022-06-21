See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Finance

Former central banker slams Adrian Orr's 'dancing with forest fairies'

Jenny Ruth
Tue, 21 Jun 2022

Former central banker slams Adrian Orr's 'dancing with forest fairies'
Former central banker Geof Mortlock said RBNZ should focus on core responsibilities. (Image: ICNZ)
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 21 Jun 2022
RELATED
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is performing an increasingly political role, risking the credibility of the central bank and hurting rather than helping the New Zealand economy, according to former central banker Geof Mortlock.In an open letter to finance minister Grant Robertson and RBNZ chair Neil Quigley, Mortlock particularly takes issue with Orr’s “favourite theme of portraying the RBNZ as the Tāne Mahuta of the financial landscape”.Mortlock, who spent 24 years at RBNZ through to 2007 and five years at the Australian Pr...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Cheese-a-geddon: fears NZ-EU FTA can cause brand meltdown
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 21 Jun 2022

Agricultural access – in particular for dairy and meat – is a sticking point and there has been growing concern that the government will do a deal at any cost.

Infrastructure Analysis
No, Fletcher chair Bruce Hassall shouldn't resign over Gib shortage
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 21 Jun 2022

Are the New Zealand Shareholders' Association and Simplicity's calls for Fletcher chair Bruce Hassall's resignation justified?

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 21 Jun 2022

As winter bites, stay warm inside doing our daily quiz. Good luck!

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.