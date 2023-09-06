Menu
Global dairy prices increase for first time since May

Some relief for dairy farmers as milk prices rebound. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
Global dairy prices have somewhat rebounded, increasing for the first time since May.The latest global dairy trade auction, held overnight, comes after seven straight falls in prices, which saw Fonterra cut its forecast milk price twice in a month.At last night’s event, the GDT Index increased 2.7% to an average of US$2,888 (NZ$4911) per metric tonne (MT).Whole milk powder (WMP), which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price, jumped 5.3% to $2,702/MT, while skim milk powder, which is the second reference for Fonterra, fel...
Third carbon auction this year fails to clear
Policy

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Law & Regulation

Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled

Account holders tried to stop the liquidators realising $5m worth of cryptocurrencies. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Politics

Hipkins questioned on India trade plan, economic priorities

Chris Hipkins says he will lead a delegation to India in his first 100 days.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:30am
More Finance

Redcurrent's liquidators fail to sell retailer
Finance

They couldn't sell the business for various "confidential reasons".

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Finance

A review of company board operations finds much room for improvement.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Sep 2023
Finance

However, it requires the agriculture minister's sign off.

Riley Kennedy 05 Sep 2023
Finance

ASB is hiking mortgage rates again, targeting terms proving popular among borrowers.The bank is lifting its one-year and 18-month rates by 20 basis points to 7.45% and 7.15% respectively.Meanwhile, it’s raising its two- and three-year rates by 16 points to 7.05% and 6.85%, respec...

Staff reporters 05 Sep 2023